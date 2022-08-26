Student Loan Forgiveness Plan: When Will It Take Effect?

On Aug. 24, President Biden announced student loan forgiveness for eligible borrowers. However, the announcement received mixed reactions. Many people were happy as it would provide relief to up to 43 million borrowers. The amount fell short of expectations for some as they wanted Biden to cancel at least $50,000 for every borrower. Others even sought a complete discharge from the debt where Biden would wipe out every borrower’s balance. Still, others were downright unhappy because they paid off their student loans in the past. Borrowers who are benefiting want to know when loan forgiveness will take effect.