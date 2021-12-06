Student Loan Pause Ends Early in 2022—Is There a Grace Period?

The U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, said,“...This final extension will give students and borrowers the time they need to plan for the restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment. It is the department’s priority to support students and borrowers during this transition and ensure they have the resources they need to access affordable, high-quality higher education.” The department has been notifying all of the people by email who will be impacted by the extension ending and providing options for repayment.