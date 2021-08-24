How the CARES Act Helps College Students and Who Qualifies

As part of the CARES Act, HEERF grants gave education institutions money to provide emergency financial aid grants to students with immediate needs related to campus disruption amid the COVID-19 crisis. The aid can be used for tuition reimbursement and other essential expenses like food, housing, healthcare, or childcare.

Since the grant money was given to the colleges and universities, students need to apply with the institution they attend. To be eligible for a HEERF grant, students must meet existing Title IV eligibility requirements and be approved of Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The educational institutions set other requirements. For example, at the ArtCenter for Design in Pasadena, Calif., students must also be in good academic standing and not currently in default of a student loan to be eligible.