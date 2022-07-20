Key Democrats and "Squad" Members Arrested During Abortion Protest

In somewhat of a cinematic fashion, as she was escorted away, AOC lifted her hand as it was balled in a fist (originally a Black Power symbol created by the Black Panthers) and looked around at her protesting peers with a look of satisfaction. Many tweeted that AOC wasn't cuffed at all and that she chose to put her hands behind her back. Others felt this was just a photo opp for her. Some pointed out the hypocrisy given that lawmakers involved with Jan. 6 haven't been arrested yet.