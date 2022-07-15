Texas Suing Biden Administration Over Medical Emergency Abortion Requirement

For Texas, the history of anti-abortion legislation is a long one. The state first made abortion illegal in 1925 and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade triggered it back into effect after a nearly half-a-century hiatus. Soon, anyone who performs an abortion in the state can be hit with a felony (excluding procedures performed in life-threatening medical emergencies). While those performing medical emergency abortions won’t risk becoming a felon, those same abortions are still illegal and can result in fines or lawsuits.