What Is Representative Ilhan Omar’s Background and Net Worth?By Kathryn Underwood
Sep. 30 2021, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
As the Progressive Democratic Representative for the 5th Congressional District of Minnesota, Ilhan Omar has made history in American politics. Omar and Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan were the first-ever Muslim women elected to serve in the U.S. Congress.
Omar endured a difficult childhood. She was the seventh and youngest child in her family, born in Somalia. Her mother passed away when she was very young and the family eventually escaped Somalia. They lived in a refugee camp in Kenya for four years before being granted asylum in the U.S.
Having survived such trauma and hardship, Omar now has a significant net worth estimated at $3 million as of April 2021.
Ilhan Omar’s career
Omar served in the Minnesota House of Representatives before being elected to the U.S. House. She was the state representative for District 60B from 2017 until 2019.
Omar was first elected to the United States House of Representatives in 2018. She served the 5th Congressional District of Minnesota. In that race, she defeated her Republican opponent Jennifer Zielinski. She replaced the outgoing representative Keith Ellison, and her term started on January 3, 2019.
In November 2020, Omar won reelection to her Congressional seat. She defeated Republican Lacy Johnson, who had secured the support of then-President Donald Trump.
Ilhan Omar’s political views
During Omar’s time in the U.S. Senate, she has drawn heavy criticism from Republicans and support from progressive Democrats. Even some from her own party have called her out for comments and beliefs. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called Omar during her first term to urge her to apologize for what were said to be anti-Semitic comments.
Omar has supported policies including raising the minimum wage to $15, student loan forgiveness, protection of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), and abolishment of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
Omar is considered to be a member of the “Squad,” which is a group of progressive Congresswomen including Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Tlaib, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Ilhan Omar and the Build Back Better Act
Omar has been an outspoken supporter of the “Build Back Better Act.” This piece of legislation has been separated from President Biden’s infrastructure bill. However, Omar and other progressive leaders are focused on the two pieces of legislation being passed together.
Congress might vote on only the infrastructure bill first, without the Build Back Better Act included.
Omar has stated that the infrastructure bill is important for improving roads, waterways, and bridges. She said, “But it's the Build Back Better Act that will deliver the child care, climate action, affordable housing, immigration reform and lower drug prices that Americans need, deserve and voted for.”
Ilhan Omar’s family
Omar has been married three times, and her current husband is Tim Mynett. She has three children from her previous marriages. She has faced financial scrutiny about hiring her husband’s consulting firm. She cut ties with the firm following her reelection in November 2020.
Omar is said to have a $3 million net worth from her political career, including government salary and speaking fees. However, this is only an estimate. Her annual salary is about $174,000, according to the general salary information for U.S. Senators and Representatives.