Congress Let the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban Expire — Criticism Resurfaces

According to NBC News, at the time of the expiration, Rep. Butch Otter from Idaho said that the ban "provided only the illusion of reducing gun violence, but it did real damage to our liberties." The ban did little to prevent certain weapons from being on the streets as many manufacturers were able to simply change a few features to make a banned gun legal. Congress let the bill expire because many Democrats that supported the ban didn't have the majority they needed for a vote.