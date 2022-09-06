Chris Matthews Returns to MSNBC, Says Violence “Seems to Come With Trump”

Those wondering what happened to Chris Matthews might have seen the former MSNBC star back on his old network on Tuesday, Sept. 6, giving commentary on Morning Joe about Donald Trump’s rally in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., on Saturday, Sept. 3.

“He’s talking in violent language. That’s how he is,” the 76-year-old said. “He loves this stuff. The more violent, the better. The demonstration against the Capitol—he watched it for two hours and enjoyed it. We saw what he did.”