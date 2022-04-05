'Morning Joe' Goes to 4 Hours of Programming to Increase Viewership

Since Morning Joe will now be airing for four full hours, more potential viewers will be able to tune in for the show. In theory, West Coast audiences could watch the show more easily since its fourth hour goes from 9:00 a.m ET until 10:00 a.m. ET (or 6 a.m. for those on Pacific time). Previously, the 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. slot was kept for a more traditional news program.