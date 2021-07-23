Don't Worry — 'Morning Joe' Isn't Canceled, Just on Vacation

Don't Worry — 'Morning Joe' Isn't Canceled, Just on VacationBy Danielle Letenyei
Jul. 23 2021, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
MSNBC morning news personality Joe Scarborough has been absent from his show, Morning Joe, but that doesn’t mean the show is canceled. He is just simply taking some time off, says his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski.
“A word on my husband. Yes JOE is taking a week or two off - he may jump in-may not. The reason? I told him to. When he’s not by my side in the morning, I feel the void and realize his value all over again. For 13 years, Joe has been ANALYZING, ADVOCATING, PROGNOSTICATING..,” Brzezinski tweeted on July 15 in response to fans who were wondering why Scarborough was missing from the show.
Scarborough, a former GOP representative, has hosted the Morning Joe with Brzezinski since the show started in 2007. The two were married in 2018.
Brzezinski has nothing but praise for her husband and co-anchor.
“Joe’s job is like juggling precious china and fire sticks. He puts himself out there because he LOVES politics, he LOVES his country. Joe has a quick intellect and passion for American history. It all makes him remarkably effective at speaking the ultimate truth to power!!” she tweeted on July 15.
MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, however, has left for CNN.
Although there is no indication that Scarborough is leaving the show, MSNBC Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt is jumping ship for CNN. Hunt is the host of Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt, which airs weekdays before Morning Joe. Hunt announced last week that her last day would be July 16.
“Some personal news, as they say — thank you to all of the viewers, reporters, lawmakers and everyone else who’s gotten up extra early to help make @WayTooEarly better. I loved doing this show. More soon! #WayTooEarly,” Hunt tweeted on July 16.
Hunt will reportedly join rival news network CNN, which is developing a streaming service called CNN+, reports Deadline.
Mika Brzezinski will host her own show on Peacock.
Scarborough’s absence from Morning Joe and Hunt’s departure come at the same time Brzezinski is also getting her own new gig. According to an article in The Hollywood Reporter, MSNBC is developing a morning news and commentary program called Morning Mika with Brzezinski as the host. The program will air on Peacock, the streaming service of MSNBC parent company NBCUniversal.
Morning Mika is slated to debut later this year. With Brzezinski getting her own morning show, it’s unclear whether that means she will leave Morning Joe.
MSNBC is planning new shows for Peacock.
Brzezinski’s new show is just one of several new shows MSNBC is developing for the Peacock streaming service. Other shows include Fireside History with Michael Beschloss, a 5 p.m. news program called MSNBC Perspectives, The Washington Post’s First Look With Jonathan Capehart, and a series hosted by Nicolle Wallace, host of Deadline: White House.
MSNBC celebrated its 25th anniversary on July 15. The news network got its start in 1996 in a partnership between NBC and Microsoft.
“I’m so proud that today — on MSNBC’s 25th anniversary — we are expanding our footprint and investing in even more robust streaming programming on Peacock,” said MSNBC president Rashida Jones in a statement. “As we look to the future, we will continue to be on the frontlines of every major news event and bring our viewers in-depth reporting, perspective and analysis across streaming, digital and beyond.”