Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich Is Still Worth Millions

Newt Gingrich is a former Republican politician who served as a representative from Georgia’s 6th congressional district and became the 50th Speaker of the House. While serving as Speaker from 1995 until 1999, he presided over welfare reform and a capital gains tax cut. Gingrich resigned from the role of Speaker in November 1998 and resigned entirely from Congress on January 3, 1999. Still active in public policy, he has founded conservative think tanks and defended Donald Trump, including his false claims of 2020 election fraud.

Birthdate: June 17, 1943

Birthplace: Harrisburg, Pa.

Education: BA from Emory University; MA and Ph.D. from Tulane University

Current Spouse: Callista Bisek

Children: 2