Paul Ryan's Fall From Grace — What Happened to the Former House Speaker?

It isn't a secret that former House Speaker Paul Ryan has had a tumultuous relationship with the GOP — particularly former President Donald Trump.

Their relationship simulates a begrudgingly white flag surrender as the two attempted (and failed, to some) to put differences aside to unite the party. But things have changed over the past few years for Ryan. Since his retirement, he has been rather tight-lipped. If he does speak out, it's to the chagrin of most.