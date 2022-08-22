Kasper Rorsted's Net Worth Is Just as Impressive as His Work at Adidas

Kasper Rorsted is a Danish business executive and has served as Adidas' CEO since October 2016. He currently lives in Munich and plans on stepping down from his role in 2023.

Birthdate: February 24, 1962

Birthplace: Denmark

Education: Earned his degree in international business studies from the Copenhagen Business College in Denmark (1985)

Completed multiple executive programs at Harvard Business School

Spouse: Lene Rorsted

Kids: 4