How Do We Get Out of a Recession? Here’s the Scoop

During a recession, central banks also take action to support the economy. For example, during the 2008–2009 and 2020 recessions, the Fed slashed interest rates to zero bound. Through accommodative monetary policy, the central banks try to spur the economy. Sales of housing, cars, and other high-ticket discretionary products tend to rise when interest rates fall. One of the reasons the U.S. housing market was so strong in 2021 was due to historically low mortgage rates.