'GMA3' Co-Host T.J. Holmes Exposed for Purported Affair With Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes is often recognized for his roles on GMA, GMA3, CNN, and BET, but his alleged affair overshadowed his career in December 2022 after news broke he was reportedly dating fellow co-host, Amy Robach.

Birthdate: Aug. 19, 1977

Birthplace: Arkansas

Education: Attended the University of Arkansas where he earned a degree in broadcast journalism.

Spouses: Amy Ferson, divorced in 2007​

Marilee Fiebig, 2010-present

Kids: 3