Back in 2020, Dominion Voting Systems was dragged into the headlines after Fox News alleged that the company committed election fraud and manipulated vote counts, ultimately leading to Donald Trump's loss in the presidential election.

Shortly after, Dominion filed a $1.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox Corporation, stating that "lies and misinformation have severely damaged our company and diminished the credibility of U.S. elections, subjecting hardworking public officials and Dominion employees to harassment and death threats."