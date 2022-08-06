Former Vice President Dick Cheney Built His Net Worth as a Lifelong Republican
Donald Trump is a “coward” and a “threat to our republic,” says former Vice President Dick Cheney in a campaign ad for his daughter Liz Cheney. Cheney built his net worth as a lifelong Republican politician.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cheney has a net worth estimated at $150 million. As the 46th U.S. Vice President under former President George W. Bush, Cheney is considered by many to be the most powerful vice president in U.S. history. He and Bush served in the Oval Office for two terms, from 2001–2009.
Cheney’s political career started in the Nixon administration.
Cheney began his political career in 1969 during Richard Nixon’s administration. After interning for Wisconsin Republican Rep. William Steiger, Cheney went to work for Donald Rumsfeld, who was then Director of the Office of Economic Opportunity. It was the beginning of an alliance between the two men that would continue into the second Bush administration.
Cheney went to work in the Gerald Ford administration in 1974, and in less than a year, he was promoted to White House Chief of Staff after Rumsfeld left the position to become Ford’s Secretary of Defense.
Richard "Dick" Cheney
Former U.S. Vice President
Net worth: $150 Million
Dick Cheney is a politician and lifelong Republican who serves as vice president under former President George W. Bush. Cheney is the father of Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY). Both father and daughter have represented Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Age: 81
Spouse: Lynne Vincent
Children: Two daughters (Liz and Mary)
Education: University of Wyoming
Dick Cheney represented Wyoming in the House for a decade.
In 1978, Cheney was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. For a decade, he represented Wyoming in the House, like his daughter, Liz, does today. During his time in Congress, he was chair of the House Republican Conference between 1987 and 1989 and House Minority Whip for a few months in 1989.
Cheney handed the Minority Whip responsibilities over to fellow Republican Newt Gingrich in March 1989 after he was named Secretary of Defense by then-President George H.W. Bush. He served four years in the first Bush administration.
Cheney took a hiatus from politics between 1995 and 2000 and worked as CEO of Halliburton, an oil field service company responsible for much of the world’s fracking operations. He resigned from Halliburton on July 25, 2000, to be George W.’s vice presidential running mate.
Cheney is proud of his daughter Liz for “standing up for the truth.”
Cheney appears in a recent campaign ad for his daughter Liz, who is running for reelection to keep her Congressional seat representing Wyoming. Liz has become a target for Trump loyalists for her criticism of Trump. She voted in favor of impeaching Trump. She's also leading the Jan. 6 committee investigation into his role in the Capitol attack by his supporters.
In the commercial, Cheney says he’s proud of Liz “for standing up to the truth, doing what’s right, honoring her oath to the constitution when so many in our party are too scared to do so.”
“There’s nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office. And she will succeed,” Cheney says in the ad.
He criticizes Trump and the Republicans that follow him. “In our nation’s 236-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney says. “He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know it.”