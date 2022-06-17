Identity of Watergate Source Deep Throat Was a Secret for More Than 30 Years

Woodward and Bernstein discussed Deep Throat in their 1974 memoir, All the President’s Men. “Woodward had a source in the Executive Branch who had access to information at [Nixon’s campaign committee] as well as at the White House,” they wrote. “His identity was unknown to anyone else. He could be contacted only on very important occasions. Woodward had promised he would never identify him or his position to anyone.”

Woodward kept the secret for more than 30 years until Deep Throat outed himself.