Bob Woodward Reported on Pivotal Moments in U.S. Politics Amid Journalistic Career
Over time, Bob Woodward has been one of the more heralded and celebrated journalists in the U.S. He covered numerous topics, many of which were pivotal in American politics. After such a long career and many accolades, what is Woodward's net worth?
Woodward cemented himself deeply into the history of American journalism and largely reshaped how journalism is approached.
Bob Woodward career began before The Washington Post
Woodward's career began shortly after he graduated from Yale University in 1965 when he went on a five-year tour in the United States Navy. He was discharged from his role as Lieutenant in 1970. Shortly after deciding to pass on attending Harvard Law, he applied for a position as a reporter with The Washington Post. He was brought on for a two-week trial but ultimately wasn't selected. He pivoted, working with the Montgomery Sentinel in D.C. In 1971, he was hired full-time with The Washington Post.
His career took a steep incline when he was selected to report on the Watergate scandal of 1972. Woodward took on the Watergate scandal with fellow reporter Carl Bernstein. Briefly, the Watergate scandal was a political one involving Nixon and his administration. The administration took considerable lengths to conceal its involvement in the break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in 1972 at the Watergate Office Building.
An archived timeline of Woodward's coverage with the Post detailed how he and Berstein conducted an intense investigation and sought out reclusive sources such as the anonymous "Deep throat." The source was later revealed as being FBI member Mark Felt. Woodward and Berstein are largely credited with bringing down the Nixon administration, the duo received a Pulitzer Prize for their efforts. Woodward went on to cover other top stories such as the 9/11 terrorist attack, for which he also received a Pulitzer Prize.
Bob Wooward
Journalist/Author
Net worth: 25000000
Bob Woodward is an American author and investigative journalist. He's covered big-ticket topics such as Watergate and the "Jimmy's World" scandal. He also interviewed former President George W. Bush and his administration often regarding the 9/11 attacks.
Birthdate: Robert Upshur Woodward
Birthplace: Geneva, Ill.
Education: Yale University
Spouse: Elsa Walsh
Children: 2
Bob Woodward has an impressive net worth.
Woodward received several awards throughout his career such as the Golden Plate Award of the American Academy of Achievement, Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, Sigma Delta Chi Award, George Polk Award, Heywood Broun Award, Worth Bingham Prize for Investigative Reporting, and many more. Though he has faced criticism for his reporting style, he is still revered by many.
Of him, Bob Schieffer stated, "Woodward has established himself as the best reporter of our time. He may be the best reporter of all time." Robert Gates, the former Secretary of Defense and CIA director, said that Woodward has a keen ability to get people and sources to tell him their most inner thoughts on subjects they otherwise wouldn't be discussing.
Woodward's net worth of $25 million is largely attributed to his career as a reporter and sales from his 13 books, all of which became best sellers. Some of his most notable books are:
- All the President's Men (on Watergate)
- The Final Days (on Nixon's resignation)
- The Brethren (on the Supreme Court)
- Wired (on John Belushi and drug use in Hollywood)
Woodward also wrote for NBC in 1986 for Under Siege, a series on terrorism in the U.S. He produced and wrote for many more series on history.