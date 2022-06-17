Bob Woodward Reported on Pivotal Moments in U.S. Politics Amid Journalistic Career

Woodward's net worth of $25 million is largely attributed to his career as a reporter and sales from his 13 books, all of which became best sellers. Some of his most notable books are:

All the President's Men (on Watergate)

The Final Days (on Nixon's resignation)

The Brethren (on the Supreme Court)

Wired (on John Belushi and drug use in Hollywood)

Woodward also wrote for NBC in 1986 for Under Siege, a series on terrorism in the U.S. He produced and wrote for many more series on history.