Carl Bernstein
What’s Legendary Watergate Journalist Carl Bernstein’s Net Worth?

Feb. 1 2022, Published 5:57 a.m. ET

Carl Bernstein recently released his secon memoir, Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom. His first, Loyalties, appeared more than three decades ago, in 1989. What's the Watergate journalist's net worth?

In a recent talk with The Guardian, he said that American democracy faced enormous challenges before Donald Trump assumed office in 2017, but argued the former president "ignited" a "cold civil war" in the country and that it would take extraordinary efforts to unify it.

Carl Bernstein

Journalist, writer, commentator

Net worth: $16 million

Birthdate: Feb. 14, 1944

Birthplace: Washington D.C.

Parents: Sylvia and Alfred Bernstein

Education: The University of Maryland (did not graduate)

Spouses: Carol Honsa (1968–1972), Nora Ephron ​(1976–1980), Christine Kuehbeck (2003–present)

Carl Bernstein, along with his colleague, is known for breaking the Watergate scandal, which ultimately led to the resignation of Richard Nixon.

Bernstein is the Pulitzer prize-winning co-author of All the President’s Men and a pioneer of investigative journalism. Along with his Washington Post colleague Bob Woodward, he's known for breaking the story on Watergate. The ensuing scandal ultimately led to the resignation of Richard Nixon.

Carl Berstein’s early life

Bernstein was born on Feb. 14, 1944, in Washington D.C., to a Jewish family. Both of his parents were civil rights activists and members of the Communist Party. He attended Montgomery Blair High School in Maryland and his journalism career when he was 16 years old.

How did Carl Bernstein’s journalism career start?

Bernstein, who worked as a copyboy for The Washington Star, was inclined toward publishing and found “a haven in reporting: especially the way The Star went about it.” He attended the University of Maryland but dropped out to become a full-time journalist for The Elizabeth Daily Journal in New Jersey. In 1965, he left to report for The Washington Post.

He made headlines himself after he and his colleague covered Watergate scandal in 1972, sparking what we now know as investigative journalism and inspiring a generation of writers. Bernstein was featured in the movie version of All the President’s Men and 1999 comedy film Dick. After Watergate, in numerous books and magazine articles, he focused on the use and abuse of power.

Carl Bernstein’s marriages

Bernstein has been married thrее tіmеѕ. Ніѕ fіrѕt wife wаѕ fеllоw Wаѕhіngtоn Роѕt јоurnаlіѕt Саrоl Ноnѕа. After divorcing Honsa, hе mаrrіеd wrіtеr аnd dіrесtоr Nоrа Ерhrоn (1976 tо 1980). In 2003, hе mаrrіеd former mоdеl Сhrіѕtіnе Кuеhbесk.

Carl Bernstein’s net worth

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Bernstein’s net worth is estimated to be $16 million. Most of this wealth is tied to his journalism and writing career.

His books (including co-authored works) have included All thе Рrеѕіdеnt’ѕ Меn, Тhе Ѕесrеt Маn, Тhе Fіnаl Dауѕ, Lоуаltіеѕ, А Wоmаn іn Сhаrgе: Тhе Lіfе оf Ніllаrу Rоdhаm Сlіntоn, Ніѕ Ноlіnеѕѕ: Јоhn Раul ІІ, аnd thе Ніѕtоrу оf Оur Тіmе.

