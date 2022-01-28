Trump Houston Rally 2022: The ‘47th U.S. President’ Has a Busy Weekend

Trump Houston Rally 2022: The ‘47th U.S. President’ Has a Busy WeekendBy Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Jan. 28 2022, Published 8:20 a.m. ET
Former President Donald Trump has been a busy man. While he hasn’t officially declared plans to run in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, his frequent rallies leave little doubt that he intends to run again. Trump’s next rally in 2022 is in Conroe, Tex., but he will also stop in Houston for the “American Freedom Tour” rally. Here’s the list of speakers and the possible agenda for the rally in Houston.
Trump’s popularity has increased over the last few months as President Joe Biden’s ratings have plunged. There seems to be a direct connection between the two men. People who are disenchanted with Biden have been pivoting towards Trump.
Trump is holding "Save America Rallies" in 2022.
Trump has been doing these “Save America Rallies.” The first rally in 2022 was in Florence, which came days after the first anniversary of the Capitol Hill riots. The next rally is on Jan. 29 in Conroe. As with the other Trump rallies, prior registration is required and you can register for a maximum of two tickets per mobile number.
What's the American Freedom Tour?
The American Freedom Tour is a conservative movement that has been conducting conventions across the country. According to the American Freedom Tour, “In a time when so many in the media and government are tearing down America and its people, the American Freedom Tour celebrates America and what makes us great.”
The next event for the American Freedom Tour is in Houston on Jan. 29, which is the same day that Trump will hold his rally in Conroe. The movement has scheduled its next event on Feb. 19 in Fort Lauderdale.
Who will appear at the Houston rally?
Trump will be the star attraction at the Houston rally. The event will also feature Donald Trump Jr, Dinesh D’Souza, Kayleigh McEnany, and Judge Jeanine Pirro. While Donald Trump Jr. has been associated with the America Freedom Tour for quite some time, this is the first time that Former President Trump will appear in person at one of the events.
Ticket prices vary for Trump’s Houston rally.
The American Freedom Tour has kept six slabs for tickets. The Satellite ticket costs $9 and has seating in the “Overflow Room.” General admission costs $19. The next two slabs are the Premier and Executive tickets, which cost $95 and $195, respectively. Apart from the seating arrangement, the Premier and Executive tickets don’t have any additional perks.
Finally, there are the premium tickets labeled VIP and Platinum, which are priced at $2,995 and $3,995, respectively. They give the ticket buyer the privilege of meeting Trump Jr. and a Q&A breakfast with Dinesh D’Souza.
What’s the agenda for the Houston rally?
The agenda for the Houston rally could be pretty much what we’ve seen in the previous American Freedom Tour events, which is to push forward the Republican agenda. Incidentally, while Trump doesn't have a social media presence after he was barred by both Facebook and Twitter, Trump Jr. has been quite active on Twitter.
In multiple tweets, he has lashed out at Dr. Anthony Fauci and has also been speaking against Biden’s vaccine mandate.
Trump Jr. has also been critical of how Biden handled the Afghanistan withdrawal and more recently the crisis at the Ukraine-Russia border.
Will Trump be the 47th U.S. President?
While Trump hasn’t confirmed or denied that he will run in 2024, he has been dropping plenty of hints that he intends to run again. Recently, Trump described himself as the "47th U.S. President" at one of his Florida golf clubs.
Only once in U.S. history has a former president run successfully for the presidency. Can Trump recreate history? Well, we can't rule that out given his rising popularity and Biden’s struggles.