Barbara Picower's Net Worth May Have Benefited From Madoff Ponzi Scheme

In 2009, Jeffrey was found dead in the swimming pool at his Palm Beach, Fla., mansion. Barbara was reading by the pool when her husband drowned, Forbes reported. The medical examiner determined Jeffry’s death was an accidental drowning that happened after he suffered a heart attack. He reportedly had Parkinson’s disease and heart problems.

At the time of his death, Jeffry was one of the wealthiest men in America, with a net worth of as much as $7 billion, Forbes reports.