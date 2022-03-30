Gerry Cotten’s Net Worth Was Massive at the Time of His Supposed Death

Gerry Cotten and his business partner Michael Patryn started QuadrigaCX in 2013, just three years after Cotten graduated from college. Patryn later cut ties with the company, leaving Cotten in charge of it all. Cotten reportedly came into money rather quickly, allowing him to build his net worth and collection of assets. The Quadriga CEO was said to have owned 16 properties in Nova Scotia, Canada, a Cessna plane, and a $600,000 yacht.

Many believe Cotten formulated a plan to steal the money his company oversaw by faking his death.

Born: May 11, 1988

Died: Dec. 2018

Birthplace: Belleville, Ontario

Education: Business administration from Schulich School of Business at Toronto’s York University (2010)

Spouse: Jennifer Robertson (widow)

Kids: 0