Ruth Madoff's Husband Ran a Multi-Billion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme — Did She Profit?

Ruth Madoff is the widow of convicted fraudster Bernard Madoff, who scammed thousands of high-profile investors with the largest Ponzi scheme ever uncovered in history. He had used new investor funds to pay out returns to existing investors, but in 2008 he wasn't able to cover all redemption requests from the fund. Billions of dollars were lost. Ruth Madoff reportedly wasn't aware of or involved in her husband's crimes. She has lived in seclusion since his 2009 conviction.

Birthdate: May 18, 1941

Birthplace: New York City, N.Y.

Education: Queens College (undergraduate) and New York University (M.S.)

Spouse: Bernard Madoff (died 2021)

Children: 2 (both deceased)