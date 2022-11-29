One America News Has Struggled Since the 2020 Election

In October 2022, Bloomberg reported that OAN was working on a new strategy to reach households: the use of subchannels via antenna. According to Bloomberg, OAN airs for free on over-the-air channels in about 30 markets. The number is expected to grow to 100 by the end of 2022.

Approximately 15 percent of U.S. households currently use an antenna to supplement their TV viewing and streaming subscriptions.