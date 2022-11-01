Wouldn't Elections Be Easier If Voting Was Electronic? Yes and No

The potential risks of online voting include:

Online voting software might have glitches, require an app, or lack usability.

Electronic voting increases the risk of a cybersecurity attack, which reduces the validity of the results and causes more opportunity for political tension.

Election officials might not even realize a platform has been hacked, leaving Americans unaware of skewed results.

Verifying the identity of voters may prove difficult in action.

To verify identity accurately, online voting increases the surveillance of individuals, which takes some of the anonymity out of the historically private voting process.