Ranked-Choice Voting Debuted in Alaska as Voters Cast Special Election Ballots

Hoping to fill Young’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are Republican Sarah Palin, former governor of the state and 2008 vice-presidential nominee; Republican Nick Begich III, a businessman and former GOP aide; and Democrat Mary Peltola, a former member of the Alaska House of Representatives.

According to CBS News, the election results may be delayed by a few weeks, since absentee ballots aren’t due until Aug. 26.