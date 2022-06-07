Sarah Palin Has an Impressive Net Worth and Salary

Palin once again found controversy in 2017 when she filed a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times for an editorial piece that accused Palin of "political incitement" involving the 2011 shooting of Gabby Giffords. A judge claimed the case failed to show enough evidence to support "actual malice." The case was eventually dropped by New York's District Court. In recent news, Palin has announced she'll be running for Congress in Alaska.