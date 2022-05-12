What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?By Anna Quintana
May. 12 2022, Published 9:55 a.m. ET
It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House.
While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
So, it isn't a surprise that many are wondering what exactly she has been doing as second in command. Here's a list of all of Harris' accomplishments so far as the United States' first female vice president.
Kamala Harris passed the tie-breaking vote to pass the American Rescue Plan of 2021.
In March 2021, Harris was the tie-breaking vote that led to the passing of the American Rescue Plan, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.
The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill extended unemployment benefits, expanded the child tax credit, and provided $1,400 in direct payments to individuals, among other key elements.
As of May 2022, Harris has cast 19 tie-breaking votes, the most in U.S. history.
Due to the Senate's 50–50 divide, Harris has cast nearly 20 tie-breaking votes, beating former VP Mike Pence's record for tie-breaking votes in the first year of a vice presidency.
Harris made her first international trip as VP to Guatemala and Mexico to discuss immigration.
In June 2021, Harris made her first international trip as VP, visiting Guatemala and Mexico, and holding a joint press conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammettei.
She has since traveled to Paris, Singapore, and Vietnam, among other countries.
In November 2021, Harris served as acting president for one hour.
While President Biden underwent a colonoscopy, Harris served as acting president on November 19, 2021, from 10:10 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. EST, becoming the first woman to do so.
Biden and Harris worked together to pass the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Harris was right by President Biden's side when he signed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in November 2021. According to CBS News, Harris "quietly pushed several environmental provisions that she worked on as a senator: funding for electric school buses, combating Western wildfires and droughts, and replacing lead water service lines."
White House officials also reported that Harris "engaged with lawmakers at least 150 times through calls, meetings, and trips with members."
Harris traveled to Poland in March 2022 amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Recently, Harris made a trip to Poland and Romania to reassure NATO allies that the United States remains committed to its security, and rally international support to isolate and punish Russia for the war in Ukraine.
“A number of these countries, including the ones she will be visiting, have welcomed hundreds of thousands of refugees from Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “She’ll also be talking about our ongoing range of options and assistance that we’ve been providing to the Ukrainian people."
As of May 2022, Harris has listed 720 events on her official White House calendar, averaging three per day since she took office. So, it's safe to say Harris has been keeping busy as the Vice President of the United States of America.