Why Would Russia Want to Invade Ukraine? Situation Keeps Escalating

While the U.S. and European Union want Ukraine to join the EU, Russia is insisting that it joins the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union. Both Russia and the West want to keep the balance of power in their favor in the region. Russia wants an assurance that Ukraine won't be inducted into NATO but Biden isn't ready to give any such assurance. By annexing Ukraine, Russia would get control of its resources and military, which could give it an upper hand in the region.