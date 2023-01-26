Home > Media & Entertainment Source: Getty Images Fox Business Network Has Debuted 'The Big Money Show' and 'The Bottom Line' By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 26 2023, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

Over time, Fox Business Network (FBN) has become notorious for offering programming that highlights the state of the economy, insight for economic experts, political hot topics, and the latest news in business. While the network serves as a resource for business aficionados, many viewers have longed for financial advice that they can implement in their endeavors.

Thankfully, it appears that Fox Business Network took notice and decided to add two new shows to their lineup, The Big Money Show and The Bottom Line. So, what do these new additions entail? Keep reading to learn more.

FBN’s ‘The Big Money Show’ and ‘The Bottom Line’ were created to help Americans tackle financial issues across the board.

It isn't a secret that some people struggle to navigate the financial world, much like specific businesses. FBN is looking to make a change through programming with The Big Money Show and The Bottom Line. Both programs are created with Americans in mind who aren't financially savvy. In particular, The Big Money Show will serve as a guide for viewers dealing with economic hardships. It will show how free markets are a way out of their issues.

"Our audience is definitely families in America," executive producer Amanda Fortunato told Fox News Digital. “We say ‘Main Street, not Wall Street,’ everything that happens on your street. So those are going to be the issues that we're focusing on," Fortunato continued. "It's going to be a fun, fact-filled hour with business topics from the biggest news of the day to all of the watercooler topics that people are talking about."

As for The Bottom Line, the show will analyze various issues within business and politics, while highlighting how they intersect. “We find the meat. The issues that matter most to you and your families," executive producer Jaimie La Bella continued. "A mix of money, politics, and perspective."

‘The Big Money Show’ will be hosted by a trio of FBN commentators.

FBN is coming in with a bang. The network’s Big Money Show will have a trio of hosts that includes Brian Brenberg, Jackie DeAngelis, and Taylor Riggs. Brian Benberg first joined FBN in 2020 as a commentator across the network’s platform including FBN’s Mornings with Maria and FOX Business Tonight, and FOX News Channel’s Outnumbered, where he provides financial commentary.

Jackie DeAngelis also joined the fold in April 2019 and also provides financial analysis and commentary on Outnumbered and Varney & Co. As for Taylor Riggs, she is one of the newest commentators on FBN that previously worked for Bloomberg where she provided commentary about equities, bonds, currencies, and commodities.

FBN’s ‘The Bottom Line’ features a network OG and a politician.

It appears that FBN is pulling out all the stops with its hosts for The Bottom Line. Viewers will see Dagen McDowell, an OG anchor on FBN, who first joined the Fox News network back in 2003.