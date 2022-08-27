Fox News’ Katie Pavlich Is an Ambassador for Gun Manufacturer

On an episode of America’s Newsroom following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May, Fox News’ Katie Pavlich pointed blame at the “pro-gun control lobby” after President Joe Biden blamed the gun lobby.

“I would say there is an argument to be made that the pro-gun control lobby also should be looked at, in the sense that there has been a concerted effort over the last two or three years to take armed officers out of schools simply because they have firearms,” she said on the show.