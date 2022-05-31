Fox Anchor Bill Hemmer Is Famous — Is He Married?

The journalist isn't married and doesn't have a child. Between 2005 and 2013, Hemmer dated Canadian model Dara Tomanovich. Little is known about whether Hemmer has dated anyone else since splitting from the model. As for Tomanovich, her prominent role at the Royal Ascot event attended by Prince Andrew sparked rumors that the two could be in a relationship. The event took place only a year after the model’s relationship with Hemmer dissolved. Tomanovich is a millionaire with a fortune of about $10 million.