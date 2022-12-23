The Dougherty Dozen's Holiday Shopping Haul Will Leave You Speechless
If you thought shopping for two or three kids was hard, imagine what it would be like Christmas shopping for 12! That’s the challenge Alicia and Joshua Dougherty took on in 2022. The couple has become widely known on TikTok for sharing what life is like for a family of 14 and how day-to-day tasks play out. Alicia recently gave viewers a glimpse into how the Dougherty Dozen holiday shops.
The Dougherty Dozen began collecting TikTok followers after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, but the family wasn’t always this big. During a Good Morning America interview, Alicia admitted that after she experienced 11 miscarriages while trying to conceive, she was driven to adoption. Though she now has children of her own, she continues to adopt.
Here’s how she plans on Christmas shopping for all of her kids.
Here’s a sneak peek at what the Dougherty Dozen is receiving for Christmas this year.
While many families are working to change Christmas traditions, some giving no gifts at all, Alicia is going all out for her family. She recently shared via TikTok the long list of items she purchased for Christmas this year, some of which will have you questioning her holiday shopping budget.
Here are a few of the items Alicia picked up from Target:
- Baby dolls and accessories
- Lego toys
- Barbies
- Snowboards
- A train set
- Hula hoops
- Snowboards
- More than a dozen Apple gift cards ranging in value from $25 to $50
But Dougherty’s Christmas shopping didn’t end there. Some of the other items that were checked off the mom of 12’s Christmas shopping list included:
- Football gear
- Clothes
- Necklaces from Banter by Piercing Pagoda
- Jordan sneakers
- Nintendo Switch Lite
- Nintendo Switch games
- Books
- VR gaming set
- Nike slides
- Lego sets
- Boutique clothing
To top it off, Doughtery then headed over to the Apple store where she bought 12 iPads (10th generation) and keyboard cases. The iPad retails from $449 and up. The finishing touches came after the mom of 12 purchased custom wrapping paper featuring each of her child’s faces on it along with matching Christmas outfits and PJ sets.
Although some of the things Doughtery purchased were high-ticket items, many are affordable and serve as good ideas for other families who struggle with Christmas shopping.
A look inside the Dougherty Dozen’s stockings.
It can sometimes be hard to settle on what to include in your child’s stocking, but thanks to the Dougherty Dozen’s recent video, we now have some affordable ideas to share with you that your kids are sure to like.
Here are some of the things that will be included in the Dougherty Dozen's stockings:
- Back scratchers
- Gummy snacks
- Christmas-themed Pop Its
- Jacob's ladders
- Kazoos
- Yoyos
- Sunglasses
- Rubik's cubes
- Pinball games
- 2 Apple gift cards in each stocking (we’re guessing these came from Dougherty’s Target trip)
- Spin wheels
- Toy airplanes
- Ring Pops
- Lollipops
Thought Dougherty’s Christmas shopping was costly? Check out her Costco shopping haul.
As interested as you may have been to know how the Dougherty Dozen shop for their 12 kids for Christmas, you might also want to know how Alicia shops for groceries considering how many mouths she has to feed. Here are just a “few” of the items she bought during a recent visit to Costco.
- 624 bottles of water
- 312 bottles of Gatorade
- 300 bottles of SunnyD
- 120 Kool-Aid drinks
- Pasta
- Pringles
- Pirates Bootie
- Cereal
- Granola bars
- 20 loaves of bread
- 12 Hoodies and pants
- 12 packs of socks
- Ground beef
- Ribeye steaks
- Produce
- A flatbed cart full of paper towels, toilet paper, garbage bags, and plastic cups
How much did it all add up to? A whopping $2,209.34! While some were quick to question how the family gets all these groceries home, others couldn't help but mention the total.