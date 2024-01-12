Name James McAvoy Net Worth $20 Million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth April 21, 1979 Age 44 years Gender Female Nationality British Profession Actor, television presenter, voice actor

Best known for his roles in "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" and "Wanted" British actor James McAvoy has earned a net worth of $20 million. He has worked with renowned actors and filmmakers, including Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany, Kirsten Dunst, Forest Whitaker, Anne Hathaway, Keira Knightley, and Steven Spielberg, among others.

At just fifteen, McAvoy made his acting debut in "The Near Room" and later appeared in projects like "State of Play," "Frank Herbert's Children of Dune," and "Band of Brothers." He was also part of successful Hollywood films like "Bollywood Queen" and "Bright Young Things." Furthermore, the actor earned critical acclaim for his roles in "Deadpool 2," "X Men Series," and "It Chapter Two."

After starring in the hit "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," McAvoy appeared in films like "Welcome to the Punch," "Filth," "Split," "Atonement," "Sherlock Gnomes," and "The Last King of Scotland." He has contributed to theatre productions such as "The Tempest," "The Reel of the Hanged Man," and "Lovers." In 2013, he played the main role in Shakespeare's "Macbeth" in London.

McAvoy started dating Anne-Marie Duff after meeting her on the sets of the popular television show "Shameless." The couple got married in 2006 and welcomed their son Brendan in 2010, but announced that they were parting ways in 2016. The following year, he met actress Lisa Liberati on the sets of "Spilt" and in 2022, they tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Philadelphia.

In 2015, McAvoy donated $159,000 to support a 10-year scholarship program at his alma mater, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Furthermore, in 2020, he contributed $350,000 to a crowdfunding initiative aimed at helping the NHS address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom.

- BAFTA Awards 2006: Rising Star Award

- Cannes Film Festival 2007: Chopard Trophy for Male Revelation

- BAFTA Awards, Scotland 2007: Best Actor for "The Last King of Scotland"

- British Independent Film Awards 2013: Best Actor for "Filth"

- San Diego Film Critics Society Awards 2017: Best Actor for "Split"

- Seattle Film Critics Society 2017: Best Villain for "Split"

- SESC Film Festival, Brazil 2018: Best Foreign Actor (Melhor Ator Estrangeiro) for "Split"

- CinEuphoria Awards 2018: Best Actor - Audience Award for "Split"

- BAFTA Awards, Scotland 2021: Best Actor - Television for "Together"

Does James McAvoy have children?

Yes. He has a son named Brendan McAvoy with his first wife, Anne-Marie Duff.

Does James McAvoy have siblings?

Yes. James McAvoy has two siblings, Joy Avoy and Donald McAvoy.

Which are some of the must-watch movies of James McAvoy?

Some of James McAvoy's best works include "Split," "It Chapter Two," "Atonement," "X-Men Series," "Together," "Atomic Blonde," and "The Last King of Scotland" to name a few.

