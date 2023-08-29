Name Anne Hathaway Net Worth $80 million Salary $12 million+ Gender Female DOB November 12, 1982 Age 40 Years Nationality American Profession Actor, Voice Actor

Anne Hathaway, an American actress, and singer, has established herself as one of the entertainment industry's highest-paid actresses. With global box office earnings exceeding $6.8 billion, her film choices consistently captivate audiences and receive critical acclaim. Beginning her career in theater, Hathaway has seamlessly transitioned into a renowned Hollywood figure, now having an estimated net worth of $80 million.

Anne Hathaway's significant breakthrough in acting arrived with her casting in Disney's "The Princess Diaries" (2001). The film received praise from critics and achieved immediate success at the box office.

It's fascinating how our repeated views of a film can contribute to an actor's residuals over time. While her initial earnings for "The Princess Diaries" were reported at $400,000, the ongoing popularity of the movie likely adds to her earnings through residuals.

Certainly, one of Anne Hathaway's most memorable roles is her portrayal of Miranda in "The Devil Wears Prada." This role marked a turning point in her career, as it earned her a substantial payday of $1 million, marking her first experience with a six-figure salary.

Her role as Catwoman in "The Dark Knight Rises" earned her $7.5 million. However, her most substantial paycheck came from her highly praised performance in "Les Misérables," where she received $10 million, making it her most financially rewarding film role to date.

Anne Hathaway made a successful move to TV, earning $750,000 per episode for the Apple TV+ show "WeCrashed". With 8 episodes, she garnered $6 million, not bad right!?

Highest-earning actress in 2015

Anne Hathaway has had some impressive earnings from her roles in various high-earning movies. Forbes reported that in 2015, she earned $15 million primarily due to her performances in "Rio 2" and "Alice Through the Looking Glass." Additionally, she earned $5 million for "Get Smart," another $5 million for "Bride Wars" (with Kate Hudson receiving $7 million), and $7.5 million for her role in "The Dark Knight Rises."

In addition to her endorsements on Instagram, Anne Hathaway has formed partnerships with well-known names like Lancôme and BVLGARI, underscoring her significance and reputation in the realms of fashion and beauty.

She even earns compensation for wearing jewelry to different awards shows. For instance, in 2011, she was said to have received $750,000 for wearing a Tiffany & Co. necklace.

In 2018, Anne Hathaway sold her Connecticut home for $2.7 million, incurring a loss of $90,000 from its original purchase price of $2.79 million. The 1920s Colonial-style property featured over 4,500 square feet of living space and beautiful gardens. In 2020, Hathaway put her New York City penthouse on the market for $3.5 million. She had bought the penthouse in 2016 for $2.55 million and enjoyed stunning views of Central Park from its top-floor location in a century-old mansion.

Net Worth in 2023 $80 Million Net Worth in 2022 $77 Million Net Worth in 2021 $69 Million Net Worth in 2020 $61 Million Net Worth in 2019 $54 Million

Instagram 30.3 million followers Facebook 10 million followers

Born on November 12, 1982, in Brooklyn, New York City, Anne Jacqueline Hathaway was raised in the company of her two siblings after moving to New Jersey. Her father's background as an attorney and her mother's past as an actress shaped her upbringing. Despite her early desire to pursue acting, her parents, initially hesitant about the entertainment industry, were cautious about her ambitions.

Anne Hathaway has won 40 awards out of 101 nominations throughout her career. She started her journey in the entertainment world with a prominent role in the TV series "Get Real" (1999–2000), leading to a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Actress. Her entry into film was marked by her starring role as Mia Thermopolis in the Disney comedy "The Princess Diaries". This performance earned her a nomination for an MTV Movie Award in the category of Best Breakthrough Performance.

FAQs

Has Anne Hathaway got an Oscar?

Actress Anne Hathaway won an Oscar in 2013 for Best Supporting Actress for "Les Misérables".

Is Anne Hathaway the highest-paid actress?

Anne Hathaway is one of the highest-earning actresses in Hollywood.

How many kids does Anne Hathaway have?

Anne Hathaway is a mother of two children and is married to Adam Shulman (2012).