Over 22,000 pounds of raw beef recalled over E. coli concerns — key details revealed

The product was produced on January 14 and distributed to a number of states.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a shopper browsing through meat products. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Nickelsberg)
Representative image of a shopper browsing through meat products. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Nickelsberg)

Food product recalls have shown an alarming upward trend lately, and the most recent one to join the bandwagon is ground beef. A staple in most American households, this particular product might have been purchased by many in the respective states to which this lot's supply landed. 22,912 pounds of raw ground beef were recalled by CS Beef Packers. The product was produced on January 14, 2026, and sent to distributors in California, Idaho, and Oregon.

Pexels | Angele J
Representative image of ground beef. (Pexels | Angele J)

As per a report in Newsweek, E. coli O145 was detected during testing at a downstream customer, with the samples having tested positive for the bacteria after the product had left CS Beef Packers’ facility. The recall announcement was made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The latter classified it as a Class I recall, which is the most serious warning. Thankfully, there have not been any reported illnesses as of yet.

The report also states that the affected products have a "Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26" and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32, which are printed on both the cardboard case stickers and the clear, tube-shaped packaging, called “chubs.” The products that have been recalled are as follows: Cardboard boxes carrying eight 10-pound chubs of “beef, coarse ground, 73L,” with case code number 18601, Four 10-pound chubs of “Fire River Farms Classic Beef, fine ground, 73 L,” with case code 19583, and Four 10-pound chubs of “Fire River Farms Classic Beef Fine Ground 81 L,” with case code 19563.

Packaged of ground beef are displayed at a Safeway store | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
Packaged of ground beef are displayed at a store | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

The affected products have the establishment number “EST. 630” marked inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distributors in three states: California, Idaho, and Oregon. The FSIS has also stated that the affected products might be in food service freezers. Facilities have been urged to check their inventory.

Consumers have been urged to discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Those with doubts can contact CS Beef Packers operations manager Roger Cooper at 208-810-7510 ext. 7531 or roger.cooper@csbeef.com. Like beef, chicken is also a staple in American households. Last month, more than 13,000 pounds of frozen chicken were recalled over fears of listeria contamination. The bacteria can cause fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in less serious cases.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rotisserie Chicken)
Representative image of chicken. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rotisserie Chicken)

The recall was issued by Suzanna's Kitchen, which recalled about 13,720 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillets. The products were sold in 10-pound cases containing 5-pound bags. The lot code is 60104 P1382 287 5 J14, which is located on the side of the case and on the two bags. The recalled chicken breasts were produced in October last year. They were sold in a number of states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio.

