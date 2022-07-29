Solar Stocks to Buy Now as Manchin Backs Clean Energy Deal

Sunrun is a play on the residential solar sector. In the first quarter of 2022, the company saw a 39 percent increase in customer orders. The company has tied up with the top 80 homebuilders, which provides it with revenue visibility. Sunrun has also partnered with Ford for the company's Intelligent Backup Power starting with the all-electric F-150. Meanwhile, Sunrun is a loss-making company and analysts don’t expect it to be profitable in 2023 either.