Feeling Lucky? Best St. Patrick’s Day Food and Drink Deals

If the biggest party day of the year already has you feeling a few shades of green — too much beer or because you’re stuck at work — we've got a large pot of gold just waiting for you.

So, go throw on your luckiest Kelly-green ensemble, pick a four-leaf clover, hug a leprechaun, and let the shenanigans begin! Today’s your lucky day! Here's our top 20 list of the best St. Patrick’s Day deals and promos for food and drinks.

7-Eleven offers $2 off hard seltzers

Source: Getty Images

7rewards members get $2 off a 12-pack of hard seltzers at 7-Eleven or when you order through the delivery app. Offer only available on St. Patrick’s Day.

2. Applebee's $6 Saintly Sips

Source: Applesbee's Facebook

Applebee's celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with $6 Tipsy Leprechaun and Pot O’ Gold Colada drinks.

3. Arby's Rewards members get 25 percent off on St. Patrick's Day

Arby’s Rewards members get 25 percent off when they pick up, eat in, or drive-thru on St. Patrick’s Day. Plus, sink your teeth into a fish sandwich and a small order of fries for just $5.

4. Burger King is ringing up deals

On March 17, get free onion rings with any purchase of $1 or more on the Burger King app or website.

5. Carvel's has some sweet green treats

Source: Carvel Ice Cream Facebook

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Carvel's Mint Flying Saucer and the Sundae Dasher. For a limited time, they're also bringing back pistachio ice cream.

6. Don't miss Chili's Lucky Jameson

Source: Chili's Twitter

Chili's secret margarita menu is featuring the $6 Lucky Jameson in March which combines Jameson Irish whiskey, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, and fresh sour mix.

7. DQ chills with a Mint Brownie Blizzard

Source: Dairy Queen Facebook

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with DQ's limited-edition Mint Brownie Blizzard which swirls together vanilla soft serve, brownie and chocolate chunks, and mint. There's also the Under the Rainbow Shake, which is new this year.

8. Dunkin' has brought back Irish Creme Coffee

Source: Dunkin'

Dunkin' is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with the return of their Irish Creme flavored coffee.

9. Insomnia Cookies has limited-edition St. Patrick's Day cookies

Source: Insomnia Cookies Facebook

Insomnia's limited-edition Mint Cookies N' Cream Classic cookie is available now through March 26.

10. Jack in the Box is offering a Mint Mobile Shake

Source: Jack in the Box Facebook

Jack in the Box collaborated with Mint Mobile to bring you the Mint Mobile Shake with is just like Jack's Oreo Shake with a mint twist.

11. Jamba's Rewards members get BOGO 50 percent off on all green smoothies

Source: Jamba Facebook

Jamba Juice rewards members get Buy One Get One 50 percent off on all green smoothies. It's only available on St. Patrick's Day.

12. KFC is offering a $10 fried chicken bucket

Score an eight-piece bucket for $10 or a $5 wrap when you order online or on the KFC app now through March 19.

13. Kona Grill's green beer:

It’s almost St. Patrick’s Day at Kona Grill! We are FEELING LUCKY All Week Long with $3 Green Beer, Sake or Seltzer & $6 Corned Beef Sliders for Happy Hour! Sliders also available on the Dinner & Takeout Menus! Learn More at https://t.co/3RPV3pXgOo. pic.twitter.com/6yoZthPMFA — Kona Grill (@konagrill) March 15, 2023

Head to Kona Grill during happy hour for $3 green beer, sake and hard seltzer. Corned beef sliders are also on the menu as an entree.

14. Krispy Kreme is offering free green glazed donuts

Source: Krispy Kreme Facebook

Head to your nearest Krispy Kreme wearing a green shirt today and you'll get a free green glazed doughnut. Offer is only available in-store and drive-thru.

15. McDonald's has two special drinks for St. Patrick's Day

Source: McDonald's

McDonald's Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are back for a limited time.

16. Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering free guacamole on St. Patrick's Day with a special code

Source: Potbelly Sandwich Shop Facebook

Place an order on the Potbelly app or website now through March 19 and enter code AVOCADO at checkout to add free guacamole to your sandwich.

17. TGI Friday has all-day happy hour on St. Patrick's Day

Source: TGI Fridays Facebook

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at TGI Fridays today to take advantage of all-day happy hour deals including $2 beer, $4 cocktails, and $5 wines.

18. White Castle's BOGO cheese sliders

On St. Patrick's Day, White Castle sliders are Buy Two, Get Two Free.

19. Yardhouse's blended Guinness

Our Guinness + House Cuvée beer blend + your favorite food pairings = Pot of gold ☘️



Trust us on this one. 🤤 Available Friday 3/17 only. pic.twitter.com/xqCj1E8XwE — Yard House (@YardHouse) March 11, 2023

Head to Yardhouse today for draft pours of Guinness blended with your choice if the house IPA, honey blonde ale of cuvee.

20. Zaxby's Zax Rewardz members can get free fries

Source: Zaxby's