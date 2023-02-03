Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Unsplash Should You Tip for Carryout? The Debate Continues By Kathryn Underwood Feb. 3 2023, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

As the nation has (mostly) eased out of the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on the restaurant industry may have remained. Early during the pandemic, many customers rallied behind restaurant workers, tipping more than usual, even for carryout. But now, three years later, should you tip for carryout?

The debate has been a common one in recent years. Most Americans seem to agree on the policy of tipping a restaurant server 15 percent–20 percent. After all, the server has to take your order, get it to the kitchen accurately, bring your meal, and provide drinks and refills. However, some restaurants seem to expect tips even for carryout orders, and customers aren't happy.

One TikTok creator didn't appreciate a recent carryout tip request.

A TikTok video posted several days ago got to the point quickly. Showing only a receipt from Outback Steakhouse and some text highlighting the problem, the customer felt the worker had been passive aggressive. On the receipt, the suggested tip amounts, starting at 18 percent, were circled.

Similar to the argument about whether you should tip for counter service (when a customer picks up the order at the counter themselves, with no table service), how can you decide whether to tip for carryout?

The TikTok creator, @Blacartistry, included the text, "Am I wrong for not tipping for carryout? I mean I had to go get it." She seemed to make the case that there's no extra work involved for the restaurant worker that deserves a tip.

As of the morning on Feb. 3, the TikTok had over 3,800 comments from viewers eager to share their thoughts on carryout tipping. @Gunit69 said simply, "I never tip on carry out orders." @Daisyromero850 agreed, "I only tip when I sit at a restaurant and get service not if I have to drive to pick up my order."

Another viewer, Holly, made the useful point, "Part of the reason we get carry out is because it's cheaper since no one is waiting on us." Someone in the restaurant industry commented, "I'm a server and no it's not necessary if you don't want. Delivery and dine in please do."

Some people in the restaurant industry said you should tip for carryout orders.

Although plenty of people on the customer side agreed that tipping on carryout isn't necessary, a number of people who have worked as servers claimed you should still pay tips even on carryout orders. One stated, "That server that packed your order, made sure it was right and gave you extra sauce makes less than $3 an hour. So, yes, I'm tipping them. (30yr server)."

Others like this one defended how much work is required to prepare a carryout order and said, "Somebody has to box up the food and bag it. They make same as the wait staff and even tho it seems like they don't have to do much it really is a lot."

Has carryout tipping etiquette changed since the COVID-19 pandemic?

USA Today ran an article in the fall of 2021 when the pandemic was still impacting every industry deeply. H.G. Parsa, a professor of lodging management at the University of Denver, told the magazine, "Even takeout involves some amount of service, and we should tip those employees."

Bonnie Tsao, founder of etiquette consultancy Beyond Etiquette, encouraged tipping on carryout "because restaurants are still understaffed and aren’t operating at full capacity." While this may still be true, a year and a half later, restaurants may be better staffed now in 2023.

It appears that there still isn't a consensus on whether you should tip for carryout. While some may resist tipping because they want restaurants to pay workers better, that seems to only hurt the workers. Plus, tips on carryout may be shared among cooks and other workers, not only the person putting food in the bag.