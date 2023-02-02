Drug Prices Are Increasing in 2023, Won't Impact Most Consumers

Drug prices have increased in 2023 on almost 1,000 pharmaceutical medicines that treat cancer, psoriasis, inflammation, and other conditions. Data from the nonprofit 46brooklyn Research shows the median price for prescription drugs in the U.S. has already increased by about 5.6 percent this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Why are drug prices increasing and what can consumers expect in the future? Here's what we know about the prices and drugs that have been impacted.

Why are drug prices increasing?

Pharmaceutical companies usually increase drug prices in January every year. Last year, drug prices rose 4.9 percent. In other years, the increase has been as much as 9 percent or 10 percent.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

This year, many are pointing at high inflation and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 as reasons for the increase in drug prices.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

What is the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022?

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law in August 2022. Several provisions in the bipartisan-supported bill are meant to lower prescription drug costs for Americans. Starting in 2023, the Act required pharmaceutical companies to pay rebates to Medicare if their drug prices rose faster than inflation.

Some analysts think that pharmaceutical companies are raising prices now while inflation remains high because of the provisions of the Act.

Article continues below advertisement

"Inflation has been running higher than recent historical trends," Ryan Urgo, managing director of health policy at health care consulting company Avalere, told USA Today. "This may certainly create opportunities for manufacturers to raise list prices higher in percentage terms than in the past, given that this could be done without triggering a rebate penalty."

Article continues below advertisement

Cost of a single dose of Humira for arthritis:

US: $3,216

Italy: $526

Germany: $420

France: $248



No. Abbvie should not have been able to jack up the price of Humira in the US by over 470% since 2003 - allowing it to make $114 billion in 6 years. We must end this corporate greed. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 28, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

The Act will also start putting caps on drug prices for Medicare recipients in 2024 and requires the federal government to negotiate with drug companies to reduce the price of 10 drugs by 2026.

How does the drug price increase impact consumers?

The drug price increase isn’t something that consumers will experience firsthand. The increases are on a drug’s list price, not the price consumers pay. The list price is the price that a drug manufacturer initially sets for a specific drug. That price is typically reduced through rebates and discounts the drug maker provides for health insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers before it gets into the hands of consumers.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

By the time a consumer with health insurance picks up their prescription, the "net price" has been discounted by 50 percent to 70 percent.

The price of insulin is now capped at $35/month for folks on Medicare, because Democrats fought to keep this provision in the Inflation Reduction Act. That’s delivering for the people! Now, we’re focused on lowering the cost of insulin for every American. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 27, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

What drug prices have increased in 2023?

Almost 1,000 pharmaceutical drugs have seen a price increase already. Although the median price increase is over 5 percent, some medications have increased by 10 percent or more. For example, GE Healthcare raised the price of its drug Omnipaque by 26 percent.

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s a list of nine drugs that increased in price this year: Humira by AbbVie, a popular anti-inflammatory drug

Skyrizi by AbbVie, treats Crohn’s disease

Otezla by Amgen, is used to treat plaque psoriasis

Cosentyx by Novartis, treats psoriasis

Gilenya by Novartis, treats multiple sclerosis

Rebif by German company Merck, used in multiple-sclerosis therapy

Enbrel by Amgen, treats rheumatoid arthritis

Ibrance by Pfizer, medicine for breast cancer

Xeljanz by Pfizer, treats rheumatoid arthritis