Where to Eat During Lent — 11 Specials to Check Out By Kathryn Underwood Feb. 22 2023, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

For many Christians, Feb. 22, 2023, is Ash Wednesday, an important date observed by many people around the world. It marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day period leading up to Easter. Since many believers abstain from eating meat on Fridays or every day during Lent, here are some Lent food specials to try.

In some traditions, Mardi Gras or "Fat Tuesday" is observed as the last day to celebrate and enjoy rich foods and other pleasures before the period of self-sacrificing during Lent begins. Although there are other aspects of Lent such as prayer and generosity, what many people focus on giving up something, which may be meat or some other indulgence.

What are some of the top Lent food specials in 2023?

Many restaurants, including fast-food chains, make a special point of including fish or other vegetarian options on their menus throughout the Lenten season. The special food during Lent isn't necessarily sold at a discount, but as a courtesy to the numerous Christian customers who want to follow their convictions during Lent and avoid meat on Fridays and other holy days.

1. McDonald's offers the Filet-o-Fish during Lent.

The good old Filet-o-Fish is an item that has graced the menu at McDonald's locations for many years. Interestingly, according to Reader's Digest, the Filet-o-Fish sandwich was actually born of a Cincinnati franchise owner in 1959, who needed to reach a largely Catholic clientele in the Cincinnati area.

You can continue to buy a Filet-O-Fish any day, not just on Fridays, thanks to its success back in 1959. It was originally made of halibut, but was changed to cod due to a cheaper price, and customers kept coming back for more.

2. Popeye's Flounder Sandwich is a great Lent food special to try.

Popeye's, also called Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, sells fried chicken and fries, but also has a vegetarian-friendly option in its Flounder Sandwich, served on a brioche bun. This and the Shrimp Tackle Box are only available for a limited time. You can also order a seafood item through the app or online to get 200 bonus points.

3. White Castle Panko Breaded Fish Slider

Fans of the slider burgers at White Castle don't have to avoid the restaurant during the Lenten season. Those giving up meat can still order the Panko Breaded Fish Slider or the Shrimp Nibblers.

4. Del Taco has a number of Lent food offerings.

Source: Del Taco Facebook Del Taco has several non-meat food options on the menu for Lent.

At Del Taco restaurants, patrons have a fairly wide range of non-meat options to choose from. A crispy fish taco is an option, as well as Beyond Meat options in tacos and burritos for a bit more variety that doesn't have to be fish.

5. Remember Long John Silver's for plenty of Lent-friendly items.

Of course, Long John Silver's is known for providing a wide variety of fish and shrimp menu items all year round. One popular option is the $6 Shrimp Basket, but plenty of other fish items are available during Lent.

6. Burger King has a few good Lent food specials.

At the home of the Whopper, customers can skip the meat by ordering the Big Fish Sandwich made of Alaskan pollock and covered in panko crumbs. Burger King also sells Impossible products like the Impossible Whopper for a plant-based option.

7. Culver's isn't just for burgers and chicken.

Culver's, a Midwest-based chain known for its Butterburgers and fresh-made custard, also sells a Northwoods walleye sandwich, cod sandwich, and shrimp.

8. A&W is selling pub-style fish baskets.

During Lent, A&W Restaurants are selling pub-style fish baskets including fish or cod and fries. Plus, you can follow it up with an A&W Root Beer float.

9. Wendy's has a meat-free option.

Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is back for the Lent season as well.

10. Checkers offers fish sandwiches during Lent.

Like other chain restaurants, Checkers has fish-based sandwich options for those abstaining from meat for Lent.

11. 7-Eleven has a Friday special for rewards members.

