McFlation Impacts McDonald's — Big Mac Prices Going Up Around the World

If you thought fast food was a safe bet for your bank account, think again. The price of a McDonald’s Big Mac has soared since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with prices increasing up to 22 percent depending on the state.

At an average price of $5.15 for one of America’s favorite burgers, inflation has taken a bite out of the cost of food over the past few years, with the price of ingredients, fuel, and packaging soaring to record levels. With Big Mac prices going up, what’s next for outrageous food costs?

Is McDonald’s raising prices?

We’ve got news that'll leave a bad taste in your mouth. Just like the cost of food elsewhere, McDonald’s has no choice but to raise prices on some of their most popular food items. Citing increased operational costs, and higher food and energy bills, the more “affordable” food option also feels the pinch of inflation. McDonald’s is raising prices on many menu items, but the consumers are feeling the biggest sticker shock from Big Mac prices going up across the country.

How much is the Big Mac in 2023?

According to CashNetUSA, the U.S. has the 19th most expensive Big Mac in the world at an average price of $5.35. They dove even further into the differing costs of the Big Mac by country and every U.S. state and the findings may surprise you. If you’re wondering how much does a Big Mac cost in 2023, it ranges from $3.91 in Mississippi up to $5.31 in Hawaii with deep south states offering the best deals.

How much was the Big Mac in 1975?

The Big Mac was created in 1967 by McDonald’s franchise owner Jim Delligatti to feed steelworkers who were still hungry after eating a basic cheeseburger. At its launch, the Big Mac cost 45 cents, with the price of the Big Mac in 1975 increasing to 49 cents.

Where is a Big Mac the cheapest?

The price of a Big Mac varies by country and state, with places like Switzerland and Liechtenstein coming in at a mouth-watering $7.75 per sandwich and a Big Mac is the cheapest in Pakistan at $1.91 per sandwich. The U.S. has the 19th most expensive Big Mac in the world at $5.31.

What is McDonald’s bringing back in 2023?