$350 Georgia Cash Assistance Payments Are Being Issued — Who Qualifies?
Georgia was one of several states to issue inflation relief checks to residents in 2022 in an effort to combat the rising costs of goods and services. If you’ve received your check and were hoping for another round of assistance, you might be in luck. If you’re a Medicaid, SNAP, PeachCare for Kids, or TANF recipient, you could soon get a $350 Georgia cash assistance payment.
These payments come after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. Keep reading to find out who is eligible to receive the $350 Georgia cash assistance payments and the specific steps you need to take to claim it.
Who is eligible to receive the $350 cash assistance payment in Georgia?
If you or a child of yours was enrolled and actively receiving Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits on July 31, 2022, you may be entitled to receive up to $350 in cash benefits, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.
Those who are eligible to receive cash assistance should have received correspondence via email or mail, depending on what you have your contact preference set to in Georgia Gateway. Emails regarding the payment will come from donotreply@gateway.ga.gov so avoid opening any other emails that come from a different source as it could be a scam.
Georgia cash assistance payments are issued for each active client ID on Georgia Gateway.
Anyone who receives Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, or PeachCare for Kids benefits should each have a client ID. Any client ID that was active and enrolled in one of the above programs on or before July 31, 2022, is entitled to a cash assistance payment. So, if you and your child were both active recipients, you each would receive a cash assistance payment.
Here's how to claim Georgia’s $350 cash assistance payments.
The Georgia Department of Human Services is issuing cash assistance payments to Georgia residents in two ways: by mail or virtual card. If you receive correspondence via email, be sure not to delete it as this is what you’ll need to redeem your Cash Assistance Program Mastercard Prepaid Card, which could be worth up to $350.
In the email, you’ll be prompted to click the link “Select to Redeem.” From there, you’ll need to enter the recipient's client ID, which can be found on Georgia Gateway, and their date of birth. If successfully done, you’ll be able to access your virtual prepaid card holding your cash assistance benefits.
If you only receive correspondence via mail, then you can expect to receive a plastic prepaid card in the mail. You can log in to your Georgia Gateway account to find out the status of your cash assistance payment if it's being sent via mail.
Georgia cash assistance payments began going out in mid-September 2022.
Cash assistance payments for those who set their contact preference to email in Georgia Gateway began going out the week of Sept. 19, 2022. As for those who have email and U.S. mail selected as their contact preference, those payments began going on the week of Sept. 26, 2022.
Any questions or concerns regarding the Georgia cash assistance payments can be directed toward the Georgia Department of Human Services.