Your Questions About the Oct. 2022 Stimulus Checks, Answered

Hawaii has lined up financial assistance for low-income residents struggling with inflation. Individuals who make less than $100,000, or couples who make less than $200,000, will get $300 and $600, respectively. Their dependents will also each receive $300. For a single person who makes more than $100,000, or $200,000 in the case of a couple, the checks will be for $100. Hawaii’s stimulus checks will begin going out in late August and the distribution will continue into Oct. 2022.