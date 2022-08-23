Billionaire Lawyer Drew Findling Will Represent Trump in Georgia Election Case

Drew Findling is an American criminal defense lawyer and founding partner of The Findling Law Firm, P.C. He was a public defender in Fulton County, Georgia for three years before moving into his practice. Findling has been hired to represent former President Donald Trump as part of his legal team based in Georgia. He has stated that context is key in determining the intent of Trump’s comments during a phone call with Georgia Secretary of State regarding the 2020 election.

Birthdate: December 22, 1959

Titles: Past President of National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL); Current Trustee of the NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice

Spouse: Beth Findling

Children: 2