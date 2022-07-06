There are a variety of different faces you’ll see on Rap Snacks products across major retailers, but who is the face behind the brand?

James Lindsay has made Rap Snacks a successful company for over 25 years, partnering with a variety of music artists including rappers Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Cardi B, Migos. More recently, Lindsay's brand announced a partnership with "Superbass" star Nicki Minaj.