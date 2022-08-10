Donald Trump Faces Deposition, Calls It a "Witch Hunt" Lead by Letitia James

While Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. cooperated and answered questions during their deposition, Eric Trump invoked his fifth amendment 500 times. It isn't clear whether Trump will do like his youngest son during the deposition and invoke his Fifth Amendment right. However, if Trump did, it would be quite hypocritical of him given that he once condemned the use of the Fifth. He said during his 2016 campaign, "The mob takes the Fifth. If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?"