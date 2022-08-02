Why Is U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Going Down? Here’s the Scoop

The Fed ended its tapering in the first quarter of 2022 and raised rates by 25 basis points in March, which was the first rate hike since 2018. It raised rates again by 50 basis points in May. This was followed by 75 basis point hikes in both June and July. Going by the June dot plot, the U.S. Central Bank intends to raise rates by 100 basis points more in 2022.