What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details

In June, the Fed set the target federal fund rate at 1.75 percent. That’s still well below the record high of 20 percent, but more rate hikes are on the horizon. Powell is set to announce a rate hike on July 27 that would bring the federal interest rate up to 2.5 percent, which is where it stood in December 2018 when the Fed promised to stop raising interest rates. That year, inflation was only around 2.4 percent, which is much lower than the 9.1 percent as of June.